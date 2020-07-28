The411: Louisville native remembers working with late Rep. John Lewis

Gerald Radford discusses time spent working with the civil rights pioneer and congressman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The411 was created to show the remarkable things Kentuckians are doing in and beyond the border of the Bluegrass.

Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis passed away last week. Did you know that a Louisville man worked with Rep. Lewis?

Gerald Radford, a Waggener High grad and Eastern Kentucky University alum served as Lewis’ deputy director of communications while living in Atlanta.

Some of Radford’s statement said, “Life has found me in quite a few unlikely places and one that I'll always cherish is being able to briefly walk with a man, a giant, who dedicated the majority of his life marching for the very thing I hold closest to my heart: unity.”

Rep. John Lewis was 80 years old.

As we say goodbye to a civil rights legend, others begin to step up.

Music mogul Master P released a new song and video showing emerging leaders and including Breonna Taylor and Louisville.

I must admit since the quarantine people and organizations are letting their creative juices flow.

Have you ever heard of a Camp at Home Box? The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft created a camp in a box.

It contains supplies and instructions for five days of hands on art projects.

Your child can practice their art skills right at the kitchen table. It’s perfect for 5 to 11-years-old.

Don’t worry, if you can’t figure something out, there’s a pre-recorded video that gives your child some extra instruction. Go to www.kmacmuseum.org for details.

If you have a story idea, send it to me at www.the411@whas11.com.