Actress, director Robin Givens to shoot 2nd film in Louisville

Givens is set to film "The Nana Project" with Academy Award-winning actress Mercedes Ruehl beginning May 18 and are in search for extras.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The month of May has been pretty busy for Kentucky, particularly the City of Louisville.

The buzz is still in the air from all of the celebrity sightings during Kentucky Derby weekend and other films being shot around the state featuring major Hollywood stars.

Actress Robin Givens is set to return to the area to shoot another film, according to her team.

Her new movie, “The Nana Project” will be shot around the Louisville area.

The storyline is set in a retirement home with a “feisty chess master” played by Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl.

Her character Helen “Nana” Lewis has two estranged grandsons Andrew and Cody who will be played by Nolan Gould and Will Peltz.

The family will head out on a road trip to support Nana’s rise to the state championships.

Alexis Leggett Casting is looking for paid extras.

They are expected to begin filming on May 18 and will be here through June 4.

We hear the filming was scheduled for another city, but I have learned Louisville is a good spot.

It could be from the great response that was given to the “The Cookout” that was also filmed in Louisville and directed by Givens.

Submission instructions can be found by clicking the link: https://www.facebook.com/Alexis-Leggett-Casting-118037106989200

You need to be fully vaccinated for this project. You need to provide proof of vaccination and take a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival on your shoot date.

