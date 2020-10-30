Former Cardinal star announces his new movie role | The 411

TC Stallings is coming back to the big screen next year. Also, UofL will take on Virginia Tech for a "Blackout" game on Halloween.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's the 411 on events happening in Louisville this weekend.

UofL takes vs. Virginia Tech for a Halloween Blackout

On Saturday, the UofL football team will wear all black to celebrate Halloween as they play against Virginia Tech. The Louisville blackout goes back to 2006 when the No. 5-ranked Cards wore all-black uniforms in a match against West Virginia.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Former football player's new starring role

Speaking of UofL, a former Cardinal is coming back to the big screen for a new movie. TC Stallings, who played for Louisville from 1997-2001, is in the film "My Brother's Keeper," which is scheduled to be released in theaters on Jan. 22, 2021.

In the film, Stallings plays a soldier who loses his way and relies on costars Keisha Knight Pulliam and Joey Lawrence to help him renew his faith.

Freedom Fund Gala

This weekend, the annual Freedom Fund Banquet hosted by the Louisville Branch of the NAACP is going virtual. Congressman James Clyburn, Majority Whip of the US House of Representatives, will be the keynote speaker.

The virtual gala is free but you need to register. Click this link to register. The banquet begins Sunday at 6 p.m.

