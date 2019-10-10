LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The411: Here’s my #Pick6 for this weekend (October 11th-13th).

Pick 1-It’s Thomas Rhett’s Very Hot summer Tour makes a stop in Louisville Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The concert begins at 7:00 pm.

Pick 2- also on Friday it’s Porktober Fest at Cooper and Kings from 5:00 to 10:00 pm.

Pick 3 -On Friday and Saturday you can enjoy the 25th Annual Belknap Fall Festival. There will be a kids zone, pumpkin painting, a petting zone plus great entertainment. This festival will be held in the historic Douglass Loop neighborhood on Harvard Drive.

Pick 4-Comedians Cody Ko and Noel Miller will be at The Brown Theatre on Saturday. Tickets start at 30 dollars and the show starts at 8:00 pm.

Pick 5- Also on Saturday, its Wine on the River from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.

Pick 6-On Sunday, there’s a free music 101 workshop from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Hardrock Café at Fourth Street Live hosted by music industry professional Dorian Washington.

Bonus: Also, don’t forget about Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana this weekend.

Take some time this weekend to enjoy these events plus many others in our community. Now, if you have a story idea, send it to me at The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on my social media platforms for the latest in community and entertainment news. Have a great weekend!