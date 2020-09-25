Two Louisville natives share their thoughts and how to move forward

Former NBA stars Derek Anderson and Allan Houston know from experience that the city needs a game plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the Breonna Taylor announcement, people are trying to wrap their minds around what does the community need to do? Two Louisville natives and former NBA stars posted on my social post their thoughts about the city they call home.

Derek Anderson and Allan Houston shared their thoughts.

Anderson says "It’s some really good people in Louisville and I’m proud to Love my city and the people that care about it. And like every city it’s some mislead & negative people who would rather COMPLAIN rather than CHANGE!!! It starts with the Government, City Leaders and Officials, Parents & the People!!!"

Anderson, attended Doss High and then later played for the University of Kentucky winning a NCAA champion. He had a great career in the NBA and before retiring he won a champion with the Miami Heat.

Houston says "Praying for My Hometown. There is extreme pain and frustration. We need justice. We need righteousness. We need to uphold the standard of God’s law. We need reconciliation. We must not stop pursuing these!! #breonnataylor"

Houston attended Ballard High, played for the Tennessee Volunteers and also had a great career with the New York Knicks.

