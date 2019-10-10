LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another action-packed weekend is ready to begin here in Kentuckiana! If you're looking for something to do, here’s my #Pick6 for October 11th-13th.

Pick 1: Thomas Rhett at the KFC Yum! Center

Country superstar Thomas Rhett is bringing his "Very Hot Summer Tour" to the Yum! Center on Friday night. The concert will also feature performances by Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Atkins. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available online via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $30-$90.

Pick 2: Butchertown Porktoberfest

You'll be in "hog heaven" at the Butchertown Porktoberfest on Friday. The cooking competition will be held at Copper and Kings Distillery from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature tastings from 13 local restaurants including Biscuit Belly, Feast BBQ, and Liege and Dairy.

Entry is free, but food and drink tickets will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Butchertown Porktoberfest Facebook page.

Pick 3: 25th Annual Belknap Fall Festival

The Belknap Fall Festival is celebrating 25 years this year with great food, live music, and family fun! Enjoy a kids zone, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, and more on Friday and Saturday. The festival is held in the historic Douglass Loop neighborhood on Harvard Drive.

The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Belknap Fall Festival website.

Pick 4: Tiny Meat Gang Live at the Brown Theater

Comedy duo Cody Ko and Noel Miller are bringing their "Tiny Meat Gang Live" show to Louisville on Saturday night. The former software engineers turned podcast hosts/comedians hope to help you "summon your inner tall guy" with a few laughs along the way.

Tickets start at $30 and the show starts at 8:00 pm. The show does have adult language and themes. Tickets are still available online.

Pick 5: Wine on the River at Waterfront Park

Travel across the globe without having to leave Louisville at this unique wine tasting event on Saturday on the Big Four Lawn. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., sample a variety of wines and spirits from different regions. Restaurants featuring culturally-themed menus will also have food available for purchase.

Tickets range from $20 to $75 and include non-drinking and VIP options. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Haven. More information is available on the Wine on the River website.

Pick 6: Music 101 with Dorian Washington

If you have a desire to get into the music industry, this is an event you have to check out. On Sunday, you have the chance to learn from music industry professional Dorian Washington at the Hard Rock Cafe at Fourth Street Live. His Music 101 workshop is free and will teach you how a music label works and tips on how to "make in" in the industry.

The workshop starts at 6 p.m. Space is limited, so you need to sign up beforehand by sending your information to dorian@newwavedistro.com.

Bonus: Harvest Homecoming in New Albany

Don’t forget about the Harvest Homecoming Festival in New Albany this weekend! The annual tradition is celebrating its 50th year in Indiana and it's bigger than better than ever.

Enjoy food and drinks while you watch entertaining acts like live penguins and an aerial acrobatics show. The festival ends on October 13. Learn more about the Harvest Homecoming Festival here.

Take some time this weekend to enjoy these events - plus many others in our community. Have a great weekend!

