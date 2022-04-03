The411 | Events you don't want to miss this weekend and next week

College and Career Day this weekend, Academy Country Music Awards and Billie Eilish coming next week. Here's what you need to know.

College and Career Day event Saturday

If you know a youth looking for something to do Saturday, The Louisville Central Community Centers (LCCC) is hosting a College and Career Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be dozens of education and employment recruiters on-site presenting resources and opportunities for youth in this community.

LCCC is located at 1300 W Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Country Music Awards air Monday

The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) airs on Monday, March 7.

Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is nominated for five awards including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Single of the Year for his song "You Should Probably Leave."

Stapleton is also scheduled to perform during the program. The award show will be hosted by Dolly Parton, Gabby Barret and Jimmie Allen.

This year's award ceremony will make history as the first major awards show to live stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST.

Billie Eilish visits Louisville for her world tour

As we look ahead, on March 11 seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist and songwriter Billie Eilish will be at the KFC Yum! Center for her "Happier Than Ever: The World Tour."

If you want to attend this concert there are COVID-19 guidelines you will need to follow. Tickets start at $50.

Doors open before 6 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and ticket pricing, click here.

