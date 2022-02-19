'Super exciting.' | Louisville native on performing with Mary J. Blige at Super Bowl LVI

Jhana Waddell's no stranger to big performances. She's danced alongside Selena Gomez and Bruno Mars and has even toured with Lil Baby and Future.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This time last week, Louisville native Jhana Waddell was in one of her last secret sessions with Mary J. Blige perfecting what the world would see at the halftime show of Super Bowl 56.

Days after the show, Waddell was still on a high after the performance. She said the performance came as a surprise to everyone but her parents.

"They were beyond supportive and they love Mary J. Blige," she said. "They know as me being a professional dancer this is a big deal."

Waddell said weeks ahead of the show, excitement kept growing.

"Everybody was getting calls the weeks leading up asking 'Are you ready? Are ready? Are you ready?'" she said. "'Yes guys I’m so ready, I'm so excited.' It was all super exciting.”

Waddell grew up in the Park Duvalle and Shawnee neighborhoods in Louisville. She attended the Youth Performing Arts School and then Spelman College, before finishing her education at the University of Louisville.

The professional dancer, who is trained in ballet, modern, dance and tap, currently lives in Los Angeles and walked WHAS11 through the process of getting to perform with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

Waddell said she has an agent who lets her know when auditions are happening. The agent gives her the details of when and where to show up.

"So, you come with your best hair and makeup. Come with your best self ready to perform," she said. "You learn the step, you perform in front of the choreographer."

She said that if the choreographer likes someone's audition, they let their agent know.

During big productions, Waddell said normally the artist or host will have someone else stand in for them so they don’t have to be there all day.

Waddell said she practiced with stand-ins, but Mary J. Blige would take time to be at rehearsals as well. According to her, Blige was there often.

"It showed that her as an artist, she too wanted to make sure it looks good and felt right," she said. "So, we practiced with her and stand-ins. She was there a lot."

Waddell said when you watch the Super Bowl halftime show, you can spot her second from the right of Blige.

“It’s so indescribable," she said. "The breath of everybody when you walk into the stadium and it’s just full and packed with people. It's a pandemic so I haven't seen that many people in so long."

Waddell said that she was overjoyed to have been a part of something so big.

"I felt like tears of joy and my smile immediately came out," she said.

But, Waddell's no stranger to performing with big-name artists.

She's performed at many of the biggest music awards shows alongside Selena Gomez and Bruno Mars and has toured with Lil Baby and Future.

Waddell said for those wanting to be where she's at: "Trust yourself, follow your heart, be consistent."

"Know your craft and research where you want to move," she said.

