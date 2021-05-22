Actor Hill Harper’s financial tour makes a stop in Louisville

The Digital Financial Revolution Tour is scheduled to be in Louisville on May 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Good Doctor’s Hill Harper, also known as Dr. Marcus Andrews, is known for giving medical advice in his role on the hit ABC show.

When he’s not on set, he’s giving guidance on how to create generational wealth.

Hill, a Brown University and Harvard graduate, founded the Black Wall Street Digital Wallet which promotes financial independence and economic influence.

Hill also co-founded The Digital Financial Revolution Tour and it will make a stop in Louisville of Sunday, May 23rd from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Club Cedar, 416 South 26th Street.

The financial tour will be virtual, but participants will gather at Club Cedar.

To learn more about the tour and the Black Wall Street Digital Wallet go to www.theblackwallstreet.com.