LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The411: As the weight loss journey continues for former NFL and University of Kentucky Hall of Fame quarterback Jared Lorenzen many want to know what he’s doing to shed the pounds.

This Saturday, Lorenzen has teamed with Now Let’s Get Fit Foundation, Kroger and the Rajon Rondo Foundation for a health and wellness tour which will start in Kentucky.

It will kick off on Saturday May 18th at the Middletown Kroger located at 12501 Shelbyville Rd in Louisville. The very next day, they head to Lexington. Lorenzen will be at the Kroger located at 3101 Richmond Road.

Both the Louisville and Lexington family friendly events are from noon-4:00 pm and they are free to the public. Which includes fitness classes, nutrition stations, health screenings (for obesity related illness), kid zone activities and giveaways. Jared Lorenzen along with other former local athletes will be in attendance and participating.



Let’s Get Fit Foundation’s mission is to combat obesity and instill Health and Wellness through Fitness and Nutrition.

Jared says “I want to show everyone that it’s never too early or too late to start the journey towards health. I want people to know that if I can do it then you can do it. My goal is to use the tour to put a face to obesity. Each event is a platform that everyone can join, have fun, feel safe to express themselves, get the inspiration and answers on health and wellness they need to make the change in their life.”

Kentuckians are very familiar with Jared’s journey. If you haven’t heard his story. The former NFL quarterback tipped the scale at 500 lbs. He decided that he needed to change his lifestyle and one year later he has lost 100 lbs. and counting. Jared understood that he had to admit that there was an issue and then he got busy to get it.

Now, he would like invite you to come out talk to him and fitness professionals. They will show you some techniques that can help you and your entire family get fit.

There will also be booths with businesses and organizations supporting the health and wellness tour: Kroger, Optup, Powerade Zero, Core Power, Rajon Rondo Foundation, The Little Clinic and Planet Mogul.

The tour anticipates adding Kentucky locations. To learn more follow https://www.facebook.com/TheJaredLorenzenProject/ visit and sign up for Fitness Classes at www.nowletsgetfit.eventbrite.com or contact Anthony Holt @aholt@nowletsgetfit.com.

