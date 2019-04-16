LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Down the Stretch with Sherlene Shanklin: It’s the countdown to Derby 145 held on the first Saturday in May. There will be plenty of events to attend but the question everyone seems to ask me “What celebrity will travel to Louisville to be apart of the celebration?” So, I create a list along with their confirmed event. If you’re having a Kentucky Derby event and you have a special guest attending, please send it to me so I can announce.

Here's some of the celebrities heading to the Bluegrass State.

Usher Raymond- Trifecta Gala (performing)

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds- Urban League Gala (performing)

Tank- Darrell Griffith Foundation “Experience” (performing)

After 7- Annual Derby Gall 100 Black Men of Louisville (performing)

Opening night of Churchill Downs is Saturday, April 27th. Thurby is held on Thursday, May 2nd. Kentucky Oaks is on Friday, May 3rd and the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 4th all held in Louisville, Ky under the “Twin Spires”.

