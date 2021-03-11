'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' could spin into a windfall for Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center in Kentucky

Joey Fatone, a member of NSYNC will be spinning for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Kentucky’s biggest and star-studded Derby parties hosted by the Barnstable Brown family could be gifted one million dollars thanks to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Joey Fatone, a member of NSYNC will be spinning for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center this weekend. He will compete against two members of Boyz to Men, who also have been guests of the Barnstable Brown Gala over the past few years.

You can watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune right here on WHAS11 Sunday at 8 p.m.

According to the American Medical Association, about 88 million Americans are living with prediabetes. Many don’t even know they have it. One in three Kentuckians are at risk of diabetes, according to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center. The best way to find out if you’re at risk is to get a simple blood test.

The Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center was established in 2008 by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable along with their mother, Wilma. Together, they pledged the initial funding to support the center in memory of Patricia Barnstable Brown’s husband, David, who passed away in 2003 from complications of diabetes.

Each year, thousands of children and adults visit experts at the center for management and treatment help for Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, gestational diabetes and other diabetes-related diseases.

The family has donated nearly $16 million for research and patient care through fundraising events such as the family’s annual Derby Eve Gala, which attracts celebrities from around the world. The fundraiser is usually held at the Barnstable Brown family's Louisville home in the Highlands.

Click on Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center to donate and learn more about the prevention of diabetes.

Again, you can watch this episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Sunday, November 7th on ABC and WHAS11 at 8 p.m.

