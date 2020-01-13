LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The411: The 10th annual Keepers of the Dream will display artistic creativity through song, dance and music along recognition of community leaders keeping the dream alive for the next generation to embrace and understand the historical significance.

On Sunday, January 19th at The Kentucky Center in Whitney Hall from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm the community will get a chance to witness the reciting of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech along with the presentation of the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award. This year’s recipient will be civil rights and social justice activist Mattie Jones. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says “Mattie’s battles and victories over the years against racism and sexism only make her advocacy and inspiration more powerful,” the Mayor said. “There is no quit in Mattie. She is most worthy of this significant recognition."

There will be lobby activities rom 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street in downtown Louisville.