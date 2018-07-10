Scott Wilson, one of the actors in the popular show 'The Walking Dead' has passed away.

Saturday night, the official twitter page for the show posted a photo of Wilson, saying that he died.

The 76-year-old played Hershel on the show.

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

The show is filmed in Georgia.

Many celebrities and fans of 'The Walking Dead' are sending prayers to the family on social media.

