ATLANTA — If high school marching band experience is in your past, "Stranger Things" could be in your future.

Casting Taylormade, which is the official casting company for Stranger Things background extras is looking for former African American band members. They're looking for those between 18 and 30 who can look younger. You must own your instrument and you must have REAL marching band experience.

The shooting dates will be October 29, 30, 31 and November 1, but fittings are taking place THIS Wednesday and Thursday (October 17 and 18). If chosen, you must be available to work all four days. The scenes will be shot overnight and into the morning hours.

Here's the official casting call:

"Stranger Things" // Oct. 29, 30, 31 AND Nov. 1

⭐️ Marching Band Member Adult

Ages 18-30 yrs to look younger

*Must own instrument and must have real marching band experience

Film Dates: October 29, 30, 31 AND November 1

MUST WORK ALL 4 DAYS / REOCCURING!

Fitting Dates: Wednesday or Thursday, 10/17 or 18

⭐️ 1980's Male (Overnight)

* All Ethnicities

* Ages : 18 - 50yrs

* Please in the form let us know all of the dates you are available for

* Call Time : TBD (Overnight Filming - means later call times between 3pm-5pm usually and films 12hrs during the night)

*Location : South of Atlanta, GA (approx 45min from Midtown)

*Rate : $75 / 8 hrs

*Additional Filming Dates for this role in addition to 10/29 are 10/30, 10/31, 11/1

⭐️ 1980's Female (Overnight)

* All Ethnicities

* Ages : 18 - 50yrs

* Please in the form let us know all of the dates you are available for

* Call Time : TBD (Overnight Filming - means later call times between 3pm-5pm usually and films 12hrs during the night)

*Location : South of Atlanta, GA (approx 45 min from Midtown)

*Rate : $75 / 8 hrs

*Additional Filming Dates for this role in addition to 10/29 are 10/30, 10/31, 11/1

Click here for full details on the "Stranger Things" casting call and to apply

