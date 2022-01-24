'Jeopardy!' super-champ Amy Schneider becomes second on all-time consecutive wins list

Schneider now sits behind current "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings who holds the top spot with 74 consecutive winnings.

CALIFORNIA, USA — What is history in the making?

"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider bested Matt Amodio's 38-game winning streak Monday evening with another victory. The win places her second for the most consecutive games won on the popular TV quiz show.

Former contestant and current "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings holds the top spot with 74 consecutive winnings in 2004 — a figure that no other contestant has come close to but one that is a new goal for Schneider.

“It still feels unreal,” said Schneider in a news release. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”

Schneider's winnings now total $1,319,800.