LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – WHAS11 News was there as legendary soul singer Patti LaBelle took the stage Saturday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

R&B and soul music fans also enjoyed the sounds of Gap Band frontman and crooner Charlie Wilson and El DeBarge.

LaBelle’s career spans more than 5 decades and she’s still going strong at the tender age of 74.

She’s sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

Patti LaBelle takes the stage at the KFC Yum! Center on April 6, 2019.

