LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shawn Mendes is coming to the KFC Yum! Center as part of his third global tour with special guest Alessia Cara.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced he was coming to Louisville Saturday, August 3, as part of his third global tour.

American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. through Friday, March 1 at 10 p.m. Tickets for general public will go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m.

FirstAccess pre-sale begins February 23 at 10 a.m., and general fan pre-sale begins February 24 at 10 a.m. for those who download the ShawnAccess app. VIP packages can also be found on the app. VIP upgrades will be made available Friday, March 8 to the general public.