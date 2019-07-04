If you’re a big and tall man that loves fashion, Shaquille O’Neal is looking for you!

The NBA Hall of Famer partnered with JCPenney to launch his “Shaquille O’Neal XLG” collection last year but had a hard time finding big and tall models for his brand.

He reached out to popular modeling agency Wilhelmina to create the “Shaquille O'Neal's Big & Tall Model Search presented by JCPenney.”

O’Neal says he wants to find the big and sexy guys like him to get the recognition they deserve.

There are three national live casting calls being held:

April 11: Atlanta – JCPenney South Point Shopping Center in McDonough from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 18: Los Angeles – JCPenney Glendale Galleria in Glendale from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 25: Dallas – JCPenney at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you don’t happen to live in those areas, you can submit your information online including headshots. Click here for more information.

Winners of the contest will be signed to Wilhelmina’s “Titan” division for big and tall male models and will be featured with O’Neal in JCPenney’s fall campaign, wearing his collection and JCPenney’s Foundry Big & Tall Supply Co. brand.