KFC Yum! Center adds second Mike Epps comedy tour show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to release from the KFC Yum! Center, a second show of the In Real Life Comedy Tour with Mike Epps has been added due to 'overwhelming demand.'

Earlier this month, it was announced that the comedy tour would be the first venue's touring show since the pandemic began.

The two shows scheduled on the same day, April 10, will include performances from comedians Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.



Tickets for reduced capacity seating for the second show are on sale now.



"We are thrilled with the amount of support for the KFC Yum! Center's first show to go on sale since the pandemic," ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger said.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or go to the KFC Yum! Center Box Office.

