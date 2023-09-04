This Kentucky drive-in will show Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-in hopes to create the perfect "Taygating" atmosphere!

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Calling all Swifties!

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, in La Grange, will be showing Swift's "Eras Tour" concert movie beginning Oct. 13, 2023.

"Imaging TAYGATING in our giant lot, in front of our GIANT screen with hundreds of your new best friends singing and dancing under the stars!" the drive-in said on social media.

The drive-in will be showing the popstar's latest concert film for 15 nights on their 92-inch screen. Tickets are $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children.

Officials said the drive-in can hold 450 cars, but ticket sales will be limited to 300 cars per night so there's enough room for people to sing and dance. The drive-in said with three people in one car, they expect at least 1,000 people per night.

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In also plans to hold several activities to make it an extra special experience. Details are expected in the coming weeks but will include some giveaways and best outfit contests.

You'll need to act fast if you want tickets though! According to the drive-in, 292 tickets were already sold for the opening night. Click here to purchase tickets now.

Swift has made concert films for previous albums, such as "Reputation," which premiered on Netflix. But this will be the first time Swift will make a dent in the traditional box office.

The movie, showcasing her record-breaking stadium tour, is expected to run about 2 hours and 45 minutes, about a half hour less than her sets have taken in stadiums, likely due to cutting costume changes and set adjustments between songs.

