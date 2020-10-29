“I know what it feels like to struggle to get food in your house," Brittney Rivers said. "I could tell he needed it. I wanted to help him and make a difference.”

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls Super One Foods cashier paid for an elderly customer’s groceries he could not afford Tuesday.

Another customer in line, Tim Rice, posted this story on Facebook, which has now gone viral in the North Idaho Community.

He said the elderly man in front of him in line seemed confused with how to pay with his card.

The line behind him grew, along with the impatience of other customers.

It turns out the man did not have enough to pay for all his items.

“The young cashier did her best to tell him without drawing too much attention,” Rice wrote. “The man seemed confused, but then turned to his cart and began removing items. Without batting an eye, the cashier grabbed her phone, spun the credit card machine around, and digitally paid for all of it. She then put the items back in his cart and said, 'Have a nice day.'"

By that time, he said, several people watched this and their jaws dropped.

The bill was about $150, according to Rice.

“What an amazing young woman,” he wrote. “While the rest of us were building our frustration, she stepped up with an act of kindness.”

The cashier’s name is Brittney Rivers. The 22-year-old has worked at Super One Foods for about a year.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

She told KREM 2’s Amanda Roley she has been in this man’s shoes before. Growing up, she said, her family could not always afford groceries.

But one time, a stranger helped her family.

“This person said, ‘I just had a feeling that I need to help you’,” Rivers said. “My mother, myself and my sibling started to tear up. I remember thinking when I grow up, I want to be just like that woman.”

Seeing her customer unable to pay for his groceries, she knew this was her chance to pay it forward.

“Sometimes you never know what's going on with a person,” Rivers said. “I know what it feels like to struggle to get food in your house. I could tell he needed it. I wanted to help him and make a difference.”

She is glad she could help him, and be something positive in a time of so much negativity.

“With how crazy it is right now in 2020, we need kind people,” Rivers said.

The Facebook post about her good deed received thousands of shares and positive comments as of Wednesday evening. Many applaud Rivers for being the kind person we all might need at some point in our lives.

She told KREM 2, she did not do this for the spotlight. But hopes she inspires others to do something good too.