LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is partnering with personal wellness company, Flex Appeal, to launch Wild Workouts.

It will offer yoga, barre, boot camp and Zumba (Zoomba) classes to all fitness levels for $25 each including with a $2.50 sign-up fee. Click here to sign up.

During the Yoga classes, you'll enjoy the Zoo’s newest exhibit space, Snow Leopard Pass while increasing flexibility and improving your overall health.

The other classes like the boot camp circuit, barre fitness, and Zoomba will take place around the Zoo or after it closes in the arctic-inspired town of Glacier Run and the beautiful African vista and giraffe yard.

The classes and tickets must be purchased online prior to the workout in order to attend.

Closed-toed shoes are strongly encouraged along with bringing a refillable water bottle that can be used at the area bottle refill stations around the Zoo.