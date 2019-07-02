LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Pentatonix announced a stop in Louisville on their 2019 world tour.

"Pentatonix: The World Tour" will come to the KFC Yum! Center Sunday, May 26, with special guest Rachel Platten. The multi-platinum-selling a cappella group has released seven studio albums and recently finished their "Christmas is Here! Tour" in December.

Tickets for the tour will be available via a Patreon member presale running from Monday, February 11 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, February 14 at 10 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public starting at noon Friday, February 15 on ticketmaster.com.

RELATED: B2K announces tour date in Louisville

RELATED: The Backstreet Boys announce Kentucky concert date