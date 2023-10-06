PAW Patrol Live! coming to Lexington in October 2023

Families will see Ryder and his team of pups go on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Looking for something PAW-some for the whole family? Well, look no further!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to Lexington for five performances this October.

This music-filled production is based on the animated television series, PAW Patrol. Families will see Ryder and his team of pups go on an action-packed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

The performance is an interactive live stage show that encourages audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.



The live show will be in Lexington the following dates/times:

Friday, October 6, 2023 10:00 a.m.

Friday, October 6, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, 2023 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 7, 2023 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Since its debut in 2016, officials said PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people in over 40 countries.

Tickets start at $43.50 and are available online here or at the box office.

A limited number of V.I.P. -- Very Important Pup -- packages are also available, starting at $123.50. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Officials said each adult and child (aged 1+) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

For more information about PAW Patrol LIVE!, please click here.

