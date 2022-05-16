Oldham County spotlight highlights how town is ‘Kindness Capital of Kentucky’

HGTV chose La Grange, Kentucky as part of their “Home Town Kickstart” series. The episode premiered Sunday at 8 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Kentucky town was in the spotlight over the weekend according to a press release.

HGTV chose La Grange, Kentucky as part of their “Home Town Kickstart” series. The episode premiered Sunday at 8 p.m.

The watch party claimed all 800 seats in Southeast Christian Church. Food trucks, live music and shops were open in preparation for the showing.

Three projects were highlighted in the show. Sisters Raegan and Rylyn Richins planned to paint and distribute 60 “Be Kind” signs around town, and donate the proceeds to local charities. Instead, they ended up making 3,000 signs. This is what caught HGTV’s eye according to the release.

Heather Hottenroth’s “Alley Loop” project consisted of beautifying Main Street’s alleys and connecting them into a walking loop. Alison Victoria’s idea to repurpose horse trailers into pop-up shops is a focal point of the project.

Brandi and Andrew Dunk’s home renovation was the last project. Brandi runs a home daycare for her five children and children of essential workers according to the release.

To plan a visit to the "Kindness Capital of Kentucky" and see some of the projects, visit www.TourOldhamKY.com.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.