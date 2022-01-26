NULU Bock Fest returns in person after 2 years

After two years off, the popular neighborhood celebration will return in March with a ton of fun events, food and more for your family to enjoy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NULU Bock Fest continues an annual Spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th Century to mark the changing of the season when the dark German lager, known as bock, was released across the city after a winter of aging.

The popular event will return in person after two years off with safe and fun goat racing, local Bock Beer, and the annual Wurst Fest.

Several local breweries including Akasha Brewing Co., Against The Grain, Falls City Beer, Ten20 Craft Brewery and more will be in attendance.

Each brewery will serve its 2022 Bock Beer along with other selections at the event. Beer is available for purchase at booths along the 600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street.

The Annual Wurst Fest will return too, featuring Kentucky Proud Wurst Sausages. Chefs from local restaurants will have the opportunity to put their spin on this traditional dish. Local esteemed celebrity judges will taste each sausage and crown the Wurst Fest winner at 3:30 pm.

This year there will also be a full petting zoo from Jefferson County Farm Bureau, a farmers’ market, and farm industry fun in addition to other kid-friendly activities.

The festival will also include live music from local musicians to be announced at a later date.

Events leading up to NULU Bock Fest:

February 4, 2022

NULU Bock Fest Launch Party at Red Tree from 6 pm to 8 pm. Celebrate the launch of NULU Bock Fest with goats, sausage, and beer!



March 5, 2022

NULU Bock Fest Goats at Tailspin Ale Fest

Preview Party at TAJ from 3-6 pm.

March 12, 2022

NULU Bock Fest Goats will march in the Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

March 19, 2022

Sunny Acres Farm Goat Yoga hosted by Zentensity Yoga’s Denise Ingle on the pavilion at Against the Grain Smokehouse from 12-2 pm.

Garage Bar from 3-6 pm for the official Paddock Party and post position draw.

