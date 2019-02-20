LEXINGTON, Ky. — A new event is coming to Keeneland this year - and it has nothing to do with horse racing!

AC Entertainment, the mastermind behind Forecastle and Bonnaroo has introduced the Railbird Festival to the 2019 calendar.

The festival will take over The Grounds at Keeneland from August 10-11, 2019 and will be "an unforgettable weekend of music, art, and bourbon in a one-of-a-kind setting."

The musical acts have not been announced yet, but the planners say that festival-goers can expect a mix of rock, Americana, folk, and bluegrass.

Alongside the music, the festival will offer a number of equine-focused experiences, excursions and meals, off-track wagering, and more.

In true Kentucky fashion, a number of bourbon distillers will be on-site with special offerings, available exclusively at Railbird. Attendees will also have their pick of artisanal, local foods and craft beers.

"With all of our festivals, we aspire to create an experience that stands apart from others - that is a true celebration of place, of the richness and uniqueness of community," said Ashley Capps, president of AC Entertainment.

Railbird Festival will also give back to the community by partnering with a series of local nonprofit organizations in Lexington.

You can learn more about Railbird Festival at RailbirdFest.com. The festival will also post updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.