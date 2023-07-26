Tyler Childers announces New Years Eve shows in Lexington

The Kentucky-born musician will perform back-to-back shows at Rupp Arena this December. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2 and 3.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bluegrass/Folk singer and songwriter Tyler Childers has announced he will be performing in back-to-back New Years Eve shows in Lexington this year.

The Kentucky-born musician will perform along with Shovel & Rope on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31 at Rupp Arena.

Tickets for both shows will be available through Ticketmaster Advance Registration.

Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now through Sunday, July 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Following registration, randomly selected fans will receive an access code to participate in the pre-sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. EST.

General on-sale will open on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. EST.

In addition to standard tickets, there will also be a VIP package available for purchase.

