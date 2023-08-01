Country music legend Tim McGraw bringing tour to Kentucky in 2024

McGraw will be joined by Kentucky native Carly Pearce.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music legend Tim McGraw is bringing his new tour to Kentucky!

The 30+ city tour will hit arenas across the U.S., with one of the spots being in Lexington at Rupp Arena on June 15, 2024. The show will start at 7 p.m. He will be joined by Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said on Rupp Arena's website. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

McGraw's 17th studio album, Standing Room Only, will come out on Friday, Aug. 25 with his single "Hey Whiskey" already released.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

