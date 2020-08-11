LIVE BLOG | 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Real-time updates
Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown of every major moment from the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony as it airs on HBO.
Are you ready to rock?!?!?!
The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is here -- but things are much different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the traditional in-person event, this year's ceremony will honor the 2020 inductees with a special airing at 8 p.m. Saturday on HBO and HBO Max.
Don't have HBO? No problem! We are posting real-time updates throughout the article below as the eight new inductees are honored during the 2020 ceremony. Be sure to refresh this page often for the most-recent information, which will appear at the top.
To refresh your memory... The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. You can explore in-depth bios of each inductee HERE.
Chapter one: Depeche Mode
The fifth induction of the night...
9:13 p.m. Dave Gahan: "It's an honor, of course, to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees. It's incredible now to be in this club. There are so many other musicians and artists that are part of this that we have grown up listening to: David Bowie, Iggy Pop and the Stooges, the Clash, just to name a few. Everybody loves the Eagles. ... I think music really brings people together, and God knows we need that more today than it seems any other time."
9:12 p.m. Dave Gahan, Andrew Fletcher and Martin Gore accept their induction into the Rock Hall.
9:07 p.m. Chris Martin of Coldplay: "I think some bands exist on a universal level solely to bring people together to make people that might feel outside realize they're part of a bigger family. Depeche Mode can make lost souls feel a bit more found."
9:06 p.m. Clips of the band performing Personal Jesus are featured.
9:04 p.m. Alan Wilder archive interview: "We deliberately between albums tried to make it different to the previous one. We were determined not to just repeat the same album over and over again."
9:01 p.m. A highlight reel showcases their musical journey together.
8:59 p.m. Charlize Theron: "Depeche Mode is the soundtrack of my adolescence. I'm not kidding. There was literally a song for every occasion of my life: MY first date, my first time leaving South Africa and, of course, the first time I got my heart broken. So when I finally got to see them live a couple years ago, it was like this epic slap in the face of nostalgia. But more than that, when I was at the show I realized what else I loved about their music: They celebrate the outsider. Their music brings people together from all different walks of life, makes them feel like it's OK to be different. ..." She also thanked them for being the soundtrack to her life.
Chapter two: The Notorious B.I.G.
The fourth induction of the night...
8:58 p.m. His children accept induction on his behalf. "Our father was one of the founding fathers of hip hop," said his son, CJ Wallace. "He helped revolutionize what was a young art form for the Black community and the world. I'm honored to share his name and his dedication to Black music, creativity, self expression and Black freedom."
8:57 p.m. Sean "Diddy" Combs: "They say that time heals all wounds, I kind of wait for that day. I also think that time doesn't heal some wounds. Some things you have to live with.
8:56 p.m. His mother talks about his death at the age of 24: "There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of him."
8:54 p.m. Lin-Manuel Miranda: "He had this incredible, deep bass voice, but he wielded it like a virtuoso, and he could paint a picture with as few words as possible and sets the entire scene."
8:53 p.m. Jay-Z: "BIG was a brilliant song writer. He just made movies almost like Hitchcock. There were these tales that were disturbing, but they all had a purpose."
8:48 p.m. A highlight reel kicks off featuring the biggest moments of his career.
8:46 p.m. Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces The Notorious B.I.G. for induction, calling him "the greatest rapper of all time."
Chapter three: Irving Azoff
The third induction of the night...
8:44 p.m. Irving Azoff accepts his induction: "I'm so lucky to have had a front row seat to watch my favorite artists on and off the stage for nearly five decades now. These icons became a part of my family, and my very best friends. Don Henley, Glenn Frye, Joe Walsh, Dan Fogelberg, Stevie Nicks, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, you started it all. Three of you are no longer with us in person, but you're always with me in spirit. My mantra since day one has been, 'Do what's right for the artist, and in turn that decision will be right for you.' I can honestly say that strategy hasn't failed me once. ..."
8:43 p.m. Don Henley: "It's been a helluva ride. I love you. I appreciate you. Congratulations on your induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Well deserved."
8:40 p.m. "Irving is so disarmingly honest," Adam Levine of Maroon 5 said. "Since we started working together the one thing he did very differently was told me the truth, man. The truth isn't always awesome."
8:38 p.m. A highlight reel of Azoff's career in music management is featured.
8:37 p.m. Don Henley introduces Irving Azoff to be inducted.
Chapter four: Nine Inch Nails
The second induction of the night...
8:33 p.m. "What a disorienting, strange year we find ourselves in. As I wrap my head around Nine Inch Nails being welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I think I was most looking forward to the ceremony itself. ... We're all stuck in our little boxes here in our screens. Even now, music has always been the thing that keeps me going. As an artist, I think the most significant accomplishment or feeling is realizing something you created from a fragile or intimate place is reached out, resonated and affected someone else, possibly changing how they see the world."
8:32 p.m. Trent Reznor: "The best part of touring for me now is the sense of pride that I can't wait to show this crowd this band. A lot of times I look in the front row and it largely looks the same as it did 25 years ago. It's not the same people, but it still looks like there's the same goth kid in the front row who might be his son now. I still feel like there's so much I haven't done or there's so much I don't know about music alone. I've got to get my [expletive] ogether and get going on this."
8:30 p.m. Trent Reznor talks about his work scoring the music for 2010's Oscar-nominated film The Social Network. "For the first time in my life I felt like it really is much better than if I were by myself."
8:26 p.m. "Their music kind of erases loneliness in a way," Miley Cyrus says.
8:20 p.m. Iggy Pop introduces Nine Inch Nails. "I'd seen the same thin
Chapter five: The Doobie Brothers
The first induction of the night...
8:19 p.m. Patrick Simmons: "We have the greatest road crew in rock 'n' roll. ... Our incredible fans who got us here and stuck with us for over 50 years, we owe you so much."
8:18 p.m. Michael McDonald: "I'd like to thank the fans for their continuous support over the years. ... Being a Doobie Brother represents some of the best years of my life, so being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tonight with these guys makes it all the more special for me."
8:17 p.m. Tom Johnston: "Wow it's been a long time coming, but we are so grateful and excited to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A lot of our musical influences are enshrined in the hall, so we couldn't ask for better company. ... It seems unreal, but it's been quite a trip and we aren't done yet."
8:16 p.m. "I can't imagine rock 'n' roll without The Doobie Brothers," country star Brad Paisley says.
8:11 p.m. Michael McDonald talks about joining the group. "I think I was expecting at any time to be laid off, and yet it just kept going further and further," he said in an archive interview clip.
8:09 p.m. Country star Brad Paisley takes a moment to honor the band with his own spin on Black Water.
8:08 p.m. Hit after hit is featured as this Doobie Brothers clip continues. Director Judd Apatow reveals his favorite Doobie Brother song is Jesus Is Just Alright.
8:05 p.m. Roll it! A clip in honor of The Doobie Brothers takes over that breaks down their journey through decades of music. The first major highlight is the creation of 1972's Listen to the Music.
8:03 p.m. Luke Bryan kicks off the first tribute of the night in honor of The Doobie Brothers. "They're great guys and great musicians," he said.
8:01 p.m. Dave Grohl opens the show: "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It's not just a place, it's an idea. It holds the stories, the images, the sights and the sounds of decades and decades of music. The story of rock 'n' roll is really many stories. It's the story of pain and beauty. The story of rebellion and unity. ..."
8 p.m. It's time! The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has begun!
