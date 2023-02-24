Rapper, country singer Jelly Roll bringing tour to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll announced his Backroad Baptism Tour, which kicks off in July.
The 44-city tour spans across the U.S., with one of the spots being in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena on Oct. 10.
Special guests Yelawolf and Struggle Jennings will be joining Jelly Roll for his Lexington show, with comedian Josh Adam Meyers hosting it.
The Nashville-based artist has taken storm of Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks -- ultimately breaking the record of most weeks spent at No. 1 with his single, “Son Of A Sinner.”
He has more than 24 albums and has amassed over 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
For more information about Jelly Roll, please click here.
