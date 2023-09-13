Olivia Rodrigo bringing her 'GUTS' world tour to Rupp Arena; Here's when

This tour is in support of of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released Sept. 8.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One of the biggest names in music right now is coming to the Bluegrass state.

Multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo announced her highly-anticipated 'GUTS' world tour on Wednesday. This tour is in support of of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released Sept. 8.

The huge, 57-city tour will kick off on Feb. 2024 in Palm Springs and will make stops across the U.S. and Europe -- even making a stop in Lexington!

Rodrigo will be rocking at Rupp Arena on July 24, 2024. She will be joined by special guests PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, The Breeders and Chappell Roan on select dates.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

GUTS is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 debut studio album, SOUR. GUTS features her smash hit single hit “vampire”, "bad idea right?' and “get him back!”

Officials ask those who are interested to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the 'GUTS' world tour to get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show.

Fans can register NOW until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. for the onsale and American Express Early Access tickets. Once registration closes, officials said fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to a news release, standard tickets will range from $49.50 - $199.50. VIP packages and experiences will also be announced soon.

