Noah Cyrus to perform in Louisville in September; How to get tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Cyrus, sister of pop superstar Miley Cyrus, is coming to Louisville!

The multi-platinum artist is bringing her 'The Hardest Part' tour to the Mercury Ballroom on Sept. 30. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. This is an all-ages event.

The 22-city tour is in support of her debut record, The Hardest Part. The 12-song tracklist includes “I Burned LA Down,” “Mr. Percocet" and “Noah (Stand Still)” with country legend and father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

According to Live Nation, general admission tickets are $49 and VIP tickets are $125.

VIP tickets include a private three song performance from Noah, early entry to the venue and one exclusive piece of merchandise signed by Noah.

The website states VIP ticketholders should arrive at the venue 75 minutes before doors open, so around 6/6:15 p.m., in order to participate in the VIP experience. Officials said VIP ticketholders should expect to receive an email 48 hours before the show with more details.

