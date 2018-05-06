LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Earlier this year Southern Rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd announced they would embark on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. The Lynyrd Skynyrd tour will now be making a stop in Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the KFC Yum! Center along with special guests Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band.

Tickets for the second leg of 2018 shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. The farewell tour will continue to take the band across the country through the remainder of this year and all of next year, giving fans one last unforgettable night of classic American Rock-and-Roll. 2019 tour dates will be announced soon.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets, which are available beginning Tuesday,June 12, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 14, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

"This farewell tour has already been the perfect end to an incredible run and we are not even halfway through the tour yet! There is still lots of road to go and lots of fans to see one last time,” said Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lead vocalist, Johnny Van Zant added, "we are having a blast! Every crowd so far has been incredible. The energy and excitement they have been giving us has been like fuel on a fire. We can’t wait to get out there each night and burn it up!"

The tour derives its name from their new song, "The Last of the Street Survivors" and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name.”

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the 90s. The band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew,” is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Rossington joined by Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country over the next two years.

The Southern Rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

VIP Packages will be available for all dates. Details avai

© 2018 WHAS-TV