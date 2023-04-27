Country music star Luke Bryan coming to Shelbyville for 'Farm Tour'; Here's when

Bryan's 'Farm Tour' was created as a way to honor American farmers, along with getting away from traditional big stages and stadiums.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Luke Bryan is kicking off his 2023 tour in the Bluegrass state!

The country music star is making a stop in Shelbyville on Sept. 14 as part of his 'Farm Tour.' The show will take place at the Mulberry Orchard, located at 1330 Mulberry Pike.

Bryan's 'Farm Tour' was created as a way to honor American farmers, along with getting away from traditional big stages and stadiums.

According to Bryan's website, tickets go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m. and are $65 in advance or $80 at the door. Parking is $5 in advance or $20 day-of.

Doors for the show open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Bryan will also be making stops in Colfax, Iowa; Millersport Ohio; Brooklyn, Wisconsin; and Eyota, Minnesota on his tour.

