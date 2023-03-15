Louder Than Life releases 2023 lineup; Foo Fighters, Tool, Green Day headline fest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ready to rock out this fall?!
Louder Than Life promised that this year's lineup would be the biggest for the festival yet -- and they certainly delivered.
The rock fest released its full lineup on Wednesday afternoon, and with artists like Foo Fighters, Tool and Green Day among some of the performers it's sure to be a very memorable four days.
The festival is hosted again by nonother than hard rock and metal personality and enthusiast Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 21, Louder Than Life will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville until Sunday, Sept. 24.
Here are some of the performer's broken up by day:
Thursday
- Foo Fighters
- Weezer
- Rancid
Friday
- Tool
- Godsmack
- Limp Bizkit
Saturday
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Pantera
- Falling in Reverse
Sunday
- Green Day
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Turnstile
For the full list of performers, please click here.
Early bird passes for weekend GA, weekend VIP, single day GA, single day VIP and military are currently on sale and available online here.
According to Louder Than Life's website, there are also options to bundle tickets with hotels for any out-of-towners making the trip.
Click here for more information about Louder Than Life.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.