Louder Than Life releases 2023 lineup; Foo Fighters, Tool, Green Day headline fest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ready to rock out this fall?!

Louder Than Life promised that this year's lineup would be the biggest for the festival yet -- and they certainly delivered.

The rock fest released its full lineup on Wednesday afternoon, and with artists like Foo Fighters, Tool and Green Day among some of the performers it's sure to be a very memorable four days.

The festival is hosted again by nonother than hard rock and metal personality and enthusiast Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 21, Louder Than Life will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville until Sunday, Sept. 24.

Here are some of the performer's broken up by day:

Thursday

Foo Fighters

Weezer

Rancid

Friday

Tool

Godsmack

Limp Bizkit

Saturday

Avenged Sevenfold

Pantera

Falling in Reverse

Sunday

Green Day

Queens of the Stone Age

Turnstile

For the full list of performers, please click here.

Early bird passes for weekend GA, weekend VIP, single day GA, single day VIP and military are currently on sale and available online here.

According to Louder Than Life's website, there are also options to bundle tickets with hotels for any out-of-towners making the trip.

Click here for more information about Louder Than Life.

