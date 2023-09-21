Everything you need to know about Louder Than Life 2023; musicians, tickets, parking

Foo Fighters, Weezer, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and Green Day are headlining this year's festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Foo Fighters, Weezer, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and Green Day are headlining this year's Louder Than Life music festival.

Louder Than Life promised that this year's lineup would be the biggest for the festival yet -- and they certainly delivered.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 21 the festival will be back at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Sept. 24.

Here's everything you need to know.

Tickets

Single day general admission tickets for each day of the festival are $129.99. Weekend 4-day general admission tickets are available for $319.99.

Single day GA tickets and weekend 4-day GA tickets can be purchased here.

The festival offers exclusively priced military passes for 4-day GA, 4-day VIP and single day GA. Limited quantities are available, so grab yours quick!

Those are all available for purchase here.

Re-entry into the festival is not permitted unless you are camping on-site and have a camping wristband. Once you have entered the venue each day, you will not be allowed to leave and come back in, so plan accordingly.

For a full list of items that are/aren't allowed into festival grounds, please click here.

Parking & Hours

Advanced parking is available for purchase for single-day or 4-day at the Exposition Center. Festival organizers said they strongly encourage buying your parking pass in advance.

You can purchase single day or 4-day parking here.

For more information on parking, please click here.

Festival organizers said gates open at 11:30 a.m. daily.

Who's performing this year?

Countless big-name artists will be performing at this year's fest, which is hosted by nonother than hard rock and metal personality and enthusiast Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Here are some of the performer's broken up by day:

Thursday

Foo Fighters

Weezer

Rancid

Friday

Tool

Godsmack

Limp Bizkit

Saturday

Avenged Sevenfold

Pantera

Falling in Reverse

Sunday

Green Day

Queens of the Stone Age

Turnstile

For a full list of performers and to see what time and what stage each musician will play at, please click here.

Before you go and rock out, be sure to click here and see all of the road closures and parking info.

