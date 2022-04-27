Louisville artist Kyle Hume performs live for first time at Fest-A-Ville

Hume, who has become a nationally-recognized artist through his TikTok, will co-headline a show with The Homies at Kroger's Fest-A-Ville on April 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With more than two million followers on TikTok, Kyle Hume has gathered a respectable gathering. This Friday, the Louisville native will perform his music live for the first time at Kroger's Fest-A-Ville.

Hume will co-headline the Fest-A-Ville stage alongside The Homies, a Louisville group part of Jack Harlow's music collective, Private Garden.

Hume's hit single “If I Would Have Known” debuted at the number two spot on iTunes and he’s now working on an EP that he hopes to share live across the country, according to his manager Cary Meyer.

His first EP will include five songs, including “If I Would Have Known,” “Better Off Without Me” and “23.” Hume released a music video for "Better Off Without Me," shot in downtown Louisville, earlier this year.

His music has been streamed over 18 million times on Spotify and over seven million times on Apple Music.

According to the Kentucky Derby Festival website, admission to the Fest-A-Ville is free with the 2022 Pegasus Pin and the concert starts at 8:00 p.m.

