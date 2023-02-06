John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

The southern Indiana-native will play two Louisville shows in April.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour.

Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website.

Ticket package prices range from around $58 to $333 with VIP packages also available. Click here for ticket information.

The Seymour, Indiana native "Live and In Person 2023" tour began on Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington.

He will then travel to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour before he reaches the Derby City this spring.

