Jason Aldean bringing 'Highway Desperado' tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music star Jason Aldean is bringing his his own southern flair to Louisville this fall.

Aldean will take his 41-city "Highway Desperado" tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The show will include specials guests: Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Ticket prices range from about $50 to about $180 before fees.

