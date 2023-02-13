x
Music

Jason Aldean bringing 'Highway Desperado' tour to Louisville

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17.
Credit: AP
Jason Aldean performs "If I Didn't Love You" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music star Jason Aldean is bringing his his own southern flair to Louisville this fall.

Aldean will take his 41-city "Highway Desperado" tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The show will include specials guests: Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Ticket prices range from about $50 to about $180 before fees.

Don't miss your chance to see the country legend live in Louisville.

