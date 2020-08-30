'WHATS POPPIN' | Louisville rapper Jack Harlow to perform at MTV's VMA

Harlow is set to perform his breakout single, "WHAT'S POPPIN" at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and rap artist Jack Harlow will perform at MTV's Video Music Awards Aug. 30.

The 22-year-old is set to perform his breakout single, "WHAT'S POPPIN." The song, which was released in January, was the rapper's first Billboard Top 100 song reaching a peak of no. 2.

Harlow's song has streamed close to 320 million times on Spotify and the music video has more than 94 million views on YouTube.

A remix of the song was released in June and featured the likes of DaBaby, Tory Lanez and hip hop legend Lil Wayne. The remix has been streamed more than 136 million times.

The song has been nominated for the "Song of the Summer" award.

Go vote for ya boy https://t.co/ZK9sVnNsrL — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) August 26, 2020

Harlow will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.