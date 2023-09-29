Jack Harlow and BTS' Jung Kook team up on new single '3D'; Listen to it here

This track marks the first collaboration between the two.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We may have the new duo of the century.

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow teamed up with BTS' Jung Kook for their latest single "3D".

This track marks the first collaboration between the two. With 10 million views and rapidly climbing, the music video for "3D" was filmed in nonother than the Bluegrass State.

"3D" is Jung Kook's second solo single following the smashing success of "Seven" featuring rapper/singer Latto, which was released in July.

In a message to his fans on WeVerse, his label, he wrote, “as a Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions.”

"3D" also promised “an even more mature side” of the pop star and that Harlow would be “adding zest” to the song.

Harlow is currently preparing to embark on his 3rd annual No Place Like Home Tour.

Instead of visiting his hometown of Louisville as he usually does, the Grammy-nominated artist will be touring six cities in Kentucky, some of which don't typically get to see stars as big as Harlow.

Dates and cities for "No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour":

Friday, Nov. 24 – Owensboro, Ky. – Owensboro Sports Center

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Pikeville, Ky. – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sunday, Nov. 26 – Covington, Ky. – Truist Arena

Friday, Dec. 1 – Murray, Ky. – CFSB Center

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Bowling Green, Ky. – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sunday, Dec. 3 – Lexington, Ky. – Rupp Arena

Harlow recently released his third studio album, Jackman, back in mid-May.

The album features songs like "They Don't Love It" and "Denver."

You can watch the music video for "3D" here:

