This Louisville music fest is 'taking a pause' in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forecastle Festival released a statement on Friday saying that they will not be having their annual fest in 2023.

Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival has become and how the Louisville community has grown around it over the past 20 years.⁣

There are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival.⁣

We are grateful for your loyalty and support over the years and will come back to you with updates. We hope to share more good times in the future.

Last year's festival lineup featured the likes of Jack Harlow, Tame Impala and Tyler, The Creator, amongst others.

