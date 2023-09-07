Fall Out Boy to perform at Rupp Arena in 2024; How to get tickets

The rock band will be joined by Jimmy Eat World for all dates of the tour.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Get ready to relive the early 2000's, because this iconic rock band is coming to Lexington!

Fall Out Boy is bringing their 'So Much For (2our) Dust' tour to Rupp Arena on March 30. The band will be joined by Jimmy Eat World for all dates of the tour, and The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join select dates.

The 23-city tour will kick off on February 28, 2024 in Portland and travel through cities including Seattle, Orlando, Baltimore and Nashville before ending in Minneapolis on April 6, 2024.

The 'So Much For (2our) Dust' tour is in support of Fall Out Boy’s most recent, critically acclaimed 8th studio album, So Much (For) Stardust. The album features the tracks “Love From The Other Side” and "Hold Me Like A Grudge."

Pre-sale tickets for the tour start Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. General tickets will be available starting Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. You'll be able to purchase your ticket here.

For more information, please click here.

