Indie, hip-hop artist Dominic Fike coming Louisville; Here's where he'll perform

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As summer kicks into high gear, Louisville is rolling out concerts left and right!

The 27-city tour spans across the U.S., with one of the spots being in Louisville at Iroquois Amphitheater on Aug. 30. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Florida-based artist's most popular song "3 Nights" received airplay on every radio station throughout 2018 and now has more than 800 million streams. Some other heavyweight songs for him include "Babydoll" and "Phone Numbers."

He has been featured on singles with Justin Bieber and Halsey, as well as Paul McCartney with Fike doing a rendition of "The Kiss of Venus" for the McCartney III Imagined album.

In addition, he plays the character Elliot on the smash hit TV show Euphoria, alongside Zendaya, and performed "Elliot's Song" on the show.

He has released two albums and has amassed nearly 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His third album, Sunburn, is set to release on July 7 and he's already released two singles from it, "Dancing In The Courthouse" and "Ant Pile."

According to Ticketmaster, tickets range from $31 to $195 (with the higher priced tickets including early admission and an exclusive merchandise package).

