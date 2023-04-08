DENVER — Keanu Reeves is taking his rock band on a cross-country tour.
Dogstar — which formed in the 1990s and reunited in May at Napa Valley's BottleRock festival — will visit three cities in Colorado on the new tour.
Composed of vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and Reeves on bass, Dogstar will perform in Denver, Boulder, and Aspen this month.
The tour stops at Marquis Theatre in Denver on Thursday, Aug. 17, the Fox Theatre in Boulder on Friday, Aug. 18, and Belly Up in Aspen on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Dogstar's 25+ date tour begins Aug. 10 in Hermosa Beach, California. The band will also make stops in Japan in September.
"WE ARE BACK!!!" the group wrote on Instagram.
"We are so excited to reintroduce Dogstar with our new single, 'Everything Turns Around,'" Dogstar said in a press release. "It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It's one of our favorite songs to play live and can't wait to share it on our upcoming tour."
Dogstar 2023 tour
- 8-10 Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke
- 8-11 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
- 8-12 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
- 8-15 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
- 8-17 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
- 8-18 Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre
- 8-19 Aspen, CO - Belly Up
- 8-22 Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
- 8-23 Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
- 8-24 San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
- 8-26 Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
- 8-27 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
- 8-28 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
- 9-05 Osaka, Japan - Zepp Namba
- 9-06 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp
- 9-07 Yokohama, Japan - KT Zepp
- 11-30 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
- 12-03 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
- 12-05 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
- 12-07 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
- 12-08 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
- 12-09 Toronto, Ontario - Lee's Palace
- 12-11 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
- 12-12 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
- 12-14 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
- 12-15 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre
- 12-16 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
- 12-18 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
- 12-19 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
- 12-20 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
