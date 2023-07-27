Diana Ross brings 'Music Legacy Tour' to Louisville; When to get tickets

Ross is bringing her 'Music Legacy Tour' to Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Singer Diana Ross is coming to the Louisville Palace on September 16.

The former Supreme is on her "Music Legacy Tour" which began in California in June. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28.

Ticket prices begin at $76 and go well beyond $200 before taxes and service charges.

Ross' tour will celebrate her No. 1 hits as a solo artist and with The Supremes, Motown's most successful 1960s act and one of the world's best-selling groups of all time.

Ross left the Supremes in 1970 and found success in a solo career with the release of her self-titled debut album and its single, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

She last played in Louisville at the Palace in February 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday through Live Nation and The Louisville Palace.

