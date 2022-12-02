Death Cab for Cutie to kick off 2023 tour at Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Here's what you need to know.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy the start of the new year with an alternative rock concert!

Death Cab for Cutie is kicking off their 2023 tour at Old Forester's Paristown Hall, before traveling across the U.S. and abroad. They will be joined by Los Angeles-based rock band, Momma.

Death Cab for Cutie is best known for their songs "I Will Follow You into the Dark", "Soul Meets Body" and "A Lack of Color."

The Grammy-nominated band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae.

They have released eleven studio albums with their latest one, and the same name as their upcoming tour, titled Asphalt Meadows.

The album was released on Sept. 16 and includes songs "Roman Candles" and "Here to Forever."

Tickets are $50 in advance and $90 the day of the show. They are available at Kentucky Performing Arts' website.

Officials say, at this time, there are no COVID-19 protocols in effect for this event.

