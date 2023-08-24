Louisville music festivals to stage exhibit featuring artwork from rock n' roll legends

Festival-goers will be able to totally immerse themselves in the world of music, bourbon and art.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two huge music festivals are about to take over Louisville soon -- Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life.

Festival-goers will be able to totally immerse themselves in the world of music, bourbon and art.

This year, music lovers will get to experience visual art created by the icons of rock music!

According to a news release, Eddie Donaldson, also known as GuerillaOne, will stage an exhibit during each festival called Art and Sound.

At Bourbon and Beyond, Donaldson will create a "landmark rock & roll experience." The exhibit will show reproductions of art created by John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Ronnie Wood, Bernie Taupin, Mick Fleetwood and Robby Kreiger.

In addition, the work of prolific Rock and Roll photographer Robert Knight will be on display.

Then, a week later, a fresh set of art will be featured at Louder Than Life. That exhibit will show art from Dave Navarro and Dimebag Darrell.

Officials said an "extravaganza" of concert and festival posters from the past five decades - showcasing musicians like the Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam and many more - will also be featured.

A portion of the proceeds from Art and Sound will benefit Artists for Trauma, a nonprofit Donaldson helps lead.

Artists for Trauma provides interactive and adaptive healing through art and music. The goal is to empower the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of survivors.

“These two festivals put Louisville at the center of the music and bourbon worlds every year,” Donaldson said. “We’re adding world-class visual art to the mix, and giving fans the chance to harness the power of all these art forms for good.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.